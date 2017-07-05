Police officers waiting in front of Aluva Police Club to attend the review meeting in the actor abuse case on Tuesday; (Right) IG Dinendra Kashyap arriving to review the case | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: Giving indications about the role of Malayalam film industry bigwigs in the conspiracy behind the abduction and assault on an actress in Kochi, Sunilkumar aka Pulsar Suni, the key accused in the case, threw some choice tidbits as he was brought to the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Tuesday. “Some big sharks are involved in the crime, and they are yet to be caught,” he told mediapersons.

The police produced Suni before the court as his remand period ended on Tuesday. The court extended his remand to July 18. However, the accused did not move a bail plea before the court.

Meanwhile, dramatic scenes unfurled inside the court hall as two counsels appeared before the magistrate representing Suni. Advocates - B A Aloor and Tenny - were involved in a verbal duel as both claimed they represented Suni. Aloor, who had earlier appeared for the accused in sensational cases such as Jisha murder, wanted to plead the case for Suni which was objected by Tenny who had been representing Suni from the beginning.

However, the court intervened and directed Suni to file an application to transfer the ‘vakalat’ (advocacy) to Aloor. Following the court direction, Suni signed the advocacy petition.

Suni also complained to the court he was subjected to physical torture in jail. However, police surgeon Rajesh V R, who appeared before the court submitted the accused did not inform him about torture and he could not find any internal injury during examination. According to the doctor, the accused was physically fit.

Aloor told mediapersons Suni feared his life would be in danger if he was released from the jail. “He feared threat to his life and hence did not move an application for bail. There are a few influential persons behind the conspiracy. He feels safe inside the jail,” Aloor said. A complaint will be lodged against the police surgeon for submitting a false report before the court on Suni’s complaint regarding physical torture in jail.

The court granted bail for Charlie, the seventh accused in the case, who provided a hideout for Suni at Coimbatore while he was on the run after committing the crime.Meanwhile, a team led by Kalamassery C I Jayakrishnan conducted a search at Kakkanad District Jail in the case regarding the alleged use of mobile phone by Pulsar Suni. The cops also retrieved the CCTV footage from the prison. Earlier the Info Park police had registered a case after the recovery of a mobile phone and SIM cards allegedly used by Suni inside the jail.