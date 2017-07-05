KOCHI: The police recovered footage of Pulsar Suni using a mobile phone inside the District Jail, Kakkanad. The visuals were recovered during an examination of the CCTV footage recorded over the past three months. The visuals wer examined by a police team comprising Kalamassery CI and Infopark CI.

Officers said the footage also contained visuals of Jinson, a fellow inmate of Suni, and a few other prisoners, moving around. The footage will be sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

The police team is slated to examine the CCTV cameras outside the prison complex to identify the persons who visited Suni.

IG reviews inquiry

IG Dinendra Kashyap reviewed the progress in the investigation into the actress abuse case, at Aluva on Tuesday. The meeting assumed significance as there were allegations the IG was not aware of the inquiry. Rural SP A V George, Crime Branch SP Sudarshan and CI Baiju Poulose were present. The IG arrived in Kochi after meeting state police chief Loknath Behra.