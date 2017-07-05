KASARGOD: The CPM gave a different spin to the transfer of a young IAS officer who was tough on removing illegal encroachments in the ecologically sensitive region of Munnar.

The Kerala cabinet on Wednesday shunted out Devikulam sub-collector Sriram Venkitaraman to the post of employment and training director even as he was in the thick of his demolition derby.

Kerala CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan termed the transfer as a "deserving promotion". Speaking to reporters in Kumbla on Wednesday, Balakrishnan said government officials should be promoted from time to time to keep them “motivated”.

He denied that there have been any differences between the CPM and CPI on the Munnar issue, although the revenue minister, a CPI man, stayed away from a meeting called by the chief minister to discuss the Munnar issue.

Revenue minister Chandrasekharan and his party had been giving unflinching support to the sub-collector before his transfer.

The eviction of squatters had led to a direct confrontation between CPI and Pinarayi Vijayan’s CPM. A host of political leaders led by Devikulam MLA S Rajendran had met Pinarayi to lobby against the evictions, particularly the decision to take over a resort that allegedly occupied 22 cents of land in Munnar town.

Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed unhappiness after the Idukki district administration demolished a cross erected on encroached land at Pappathichola. He censured officials for carrying out the operation without informing the government.