KOCHI/T’PURAM : The Legal Metrology Department on Monday launched a crackdown against retailers for overcharging customers on the pretext of implementing Goods and Services Tax (GST). On the first day itself, the department booked 95 retailers.The traders were allegedly involved in charging above MRP for items such as rice and other essential commodities. Tampering with the price recorded on packets and reducing the quantity of commodities were the other anomalies detected.

The raids were conducted in over 200 establishments on the directive of Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman. The minister directed district supply officers and controllers of Legal Metrology to conduct checks in business establishments at major trading centres.

With the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) the prices of food items have come down. The minister urged traders and hoteliers to pass on the benefit to consumers.Central Zone of Legal Metrology Department. Central Zone deputy controller R Ram Mohan said the drive was mostly against supermarkets. “Squads were deployed in all districts to check whether the retailers were following the GST norms. We found several retailers selling goods without the MRP tag. Without price tag, the people will not be able to know the exact price and tax levied on each products,” he said.

In Ernakulam district three cases were registered. Eight cases were booked in Thrissur, while five cases were registered in Palakkad. Cases were booked against two retailers in Idukki. The department also decided to continue the drive until GST norms were fully enforced.The cases were registered under section 36(1) of Packaged Commodity Rule. “The retailers booked during the crackdown will be charged a fine of Rs 25,000. If the offence is repeated, the department will initiate prosecution proceedings against him,” Ram Mohan said.

The crackdown also revealed many retailers were still unaware of the GST. “The retailers still do not know about the changes in tax system after the introduction of the GST. However, the enforcement drive will continue to ensure the consumers are not exploited in the name of GST,” the officer said.

Once the crackdown on supermarkets is completed, the department will launch a drive against small scale retailers. There will be raids on hypermarkets in Kochi and Thrissur also.