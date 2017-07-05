THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A month after the ‘mortal remains’ of Keralite Sukhoi pilot Flight Lieutenant S Achudev were brought home, the family has rejected the official version of the Air Force and demanded a probe by an external agency into the incident in which the pilot went missing. Joining the bandwagon is the CPM, which has demanded a comprehensive probe into the mystery behind the incident.

At a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, A Sampath MP said Achudev’s family believes he is still missing. The family feels the Air Force had sent a coffin to the family in a symbolic manner. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Achudev’s father Sahadevan V P sought a simultaneous investigation by an external agency like the CBI/NIA/RAW/IB to unfold the mystery behind the incident.

“In the absence of any consistent and conclusive material evidence of the mortal remains, the family is unable to accept his demise as informed by the authorities,” Sahadevan said in the letter. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said a high-level probe should be initiated into the mysterious missing of the pilot. The authorities have sent only a coffin to the family in a symbolic manner. The Union Government and the Air Force should continue with the search operations, he said.