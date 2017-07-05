KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the government decision to take over a private resort and 22 cents of land in Munnar. The court issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by V V George, owner of Love Dale resort, challenging the move.

The Revenue Department submitted the land in question was owned by the government and was given for temporary occupation. It was also identified for setting up the Munnar village office with new headquarters in Munnar. As per the government order, the government bifurcated the present KDH Village and sanctioned the creation of Munnar Village.

The tahsildar found it suitable for establishing Munnar Village’s office within the property of 22 cents identified in the survey wherein the resort is functioning unauthorisedly. The occupier is liable to be evicted summarily as the land is required for government purpose.

Dismissing the petition, the court observed there is no legal impediment in taking over the government land as it had given notice according to the law.

The Issue

As per Revenue Department records, 22 cents of land in survey number 62/10 C is poramboke land and buildings here belonged to the Kerala Public Works Department. The government had leased out the land and building to one Thomas Michael from Pala for three years on December 10, 1986. Thomas did not renew the lease agreement and continued possession of the land. He later handed over the property to V V George of Munnar. When the government formed Munnar village in 2014, the authorities marked the building to set up the village office. An eviction notice was issued on June 9. George then secured a stay on the proceedings.