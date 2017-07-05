IDUKKI: For the Revenue Department and the CPI, the second largest constituent of the LDF, the order of the Kerala High Court dismissing a petition filed by V V George, owner of Love Dale Resort, Munnar, countering the eviction drive, could not have come at a better time. The order will not only provide an impetus to the eviction drive in Munnar, but also act as a morale booster for the CPI, which was resolute not to budge under political pressure.



When Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan convened a high-level meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on July 1, in view of the eviction notice served on Love Dale Resort, the CPI leadership and Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, took an unrelenting stand the decision should be left to the court. However, the Chief Minister went ahead with the meeting and the CPI minister skipped it. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran had told the media on the same day “a meeting cannot take a decision, while the matter is pending before the court.” For the CPI, the court order had vindicated their stand.



“We only questioned the encroachments in Munnar. However, the attempt was to protect encroachers in the guise of protecting the interests of settlers,” said V B Binu, CPI state council member. The order will be a major solace for Devikulam sub-Collector Sriram Venkitaraman, who strived hard to take forward the eviction drive in Munnar, especially after the move kicked up a political storm.

“Obviously, the court order will give a shot in the arm for the Revenue Department, especially Sriram. This order will give an impetus to the eviction drive in Munnar,” said an officer with Revenue Department on condition of anonymity.

Min nod for eviction

T’Puram: Following the HC order, Revenue Minister

E Chandrasekharan said on Tuesday the government would go ahead with the eviction drive. He said the court order would be implemented at the earliest.

CPI to discuss Munnar issue today

T’Puram: The CPI state executive will hold detailed discussions in the Munnar issue on Wednesday. The party is expected to take a call on how to go ahead with the eviction drive. The HC order has allowed CPI to score political victory over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who convened a high-level meeting ignoring the opposition of the Revenue Minister.