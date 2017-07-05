THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has sanctioned `130 crore as urgent financial assistance to the KSRTC to clear the pending salary and pension arrears. The state government has been providing its share of Rs 30 crore to KSRTC for pension distribution every month. In addition to this, the Finance Department will pay `100 crore to clear the arrears. Finance Minister Thomas Isaac directed the Finance Secretary to transfer the funds on Tuesday itself.



Usually the government pays its share of `30 crore only after KSRTC’s share of `30 crore reaches the treasury. However, considering the scenario, the government decided to pay the financial assistance in advance. The urgent financial support is being given, taking the employees into confidence. The KSRTC pensioners were going through difficult times after the pensions got delayed indefinitely. The decision to provide additional funds was taken against this backdrop.