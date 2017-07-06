THRISSUR: Amma president Innocent on Wednesday apologised to the media for the misbehaviour meted out to journalists at the June 29 AMMA press meet. He termed the behaviour of actor-turned-MLAs Mukesh and Ganesh at the press meet ‘unfortunate’, saying most of what they said was on the spur of the moment. “Nevertheless, their actions brought ignominy to the outfit and affected my image too,” he said.

He rubbished rumours of him stepping down as president of the actors’ outfit.

“I have not thought of resigning even in my dreams. I have been at the helm of AMMA for the past 14 years. There were times when I decided to step down but was forced to lead it,” he told reporters at his residence in Irinjalakuda. Innocent said he had personally sought Dileep’s explanation after the latter’s name came up in the matter.

“He maintained he was innocent. He cannot be punished just because the police summoned him to record his statements,” said Innocent, adding, “If anybody from AMMA is involved in the incident or is convicted, strict action will be taken against the person.”

Reiterating his support to the victimised actress, Innocent said AMMA did not discuss the matter at its general body meet as it was under investigation and sub-judice. He said no actress had approached AMMA complaining of actors misbehaving with them.“No actress has been sidelined from AMMA’s leadership. But it is not possible to bring them to the fore through reservation,” he said.On Ganesh writing a letter to him demanding AMMA be disbanded, Innocent said though the actor-politician raised several valid points, his demand was very unfortunate.

Don’t play ‘innocent’, WCC members tell AMMA chief

Members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Wednesday criticised the remarks by the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Innocent who said the Malayalam Film Industry was totally free of sexual exploitation.

“We strongly oppose his statement. We have already understood cinema is a field where existing social equations and relationship hierarchy get reflected similarly. Most of the newcomers or those who seek chances in the industry are forcefully exploited by the ‘upper’ echelons of the industry,” the members said in a post on the official WCC page in Facebook. They said WCC members had remarked on casting couch system existing in the industry.

Probe in right direction: CM

The Chief Minister has said the probe into the actor assault case was in the right direction. “None of the accused will escape. The police had arrested those who assaulted the actor without much delay. Cops were behind the case even afterwards,” he said. Pinarayi said police have been given full freedom. “Those who did wrong, how big the fish be, will be netted by the police,” he said while addressing a meeting of leaders of women’s organisations here on Wednesday.