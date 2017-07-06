THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is committed to implementing gender justice in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Various steps are being taken to make the state women-friendly. Women will be able to walk free at any time of the day. The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of leaders of women’s organisations here.

Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja attended the meeting. Immediate steps will be taken to improve the functioning of orphanages and poor homes. Child labour will be prevented. The government will intervene to stop exploitation, abuse and inhumane treatment of women in workplaces. Women should get preference in all sectors.

Efforts are being taken to start woman-friendly toilets at petrol pumps. Some petroleum companies have responded to the request positively. More women prosecutors will be appointed at POCSO courts. The functioning of Nirbhaya shelter homes for women will be improved. More centres will be started. Efforts will be taken to prevent crimes against children. The police and Excise have been asked to prevent narcotics sales and eve teasing near schools.