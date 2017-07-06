‘HC order on Munnar a warning to CM, govt’
By Express News Service | Published: 06th July 2017 01:09 AM |
Last Updated: 06th July 2017 08:04 AM | A+A A- |
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court verdict allowing the government to take over 22 cents of land in Munnar is a warning to the Chief Minister and the government against the attempts by vested interests to stop the eviction drive, CPI mouthpiece Janayugam said in an editorial on Wednesday. “Those representatives who criticised Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan should introspect,” it said.