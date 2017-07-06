SABARIMALA: A Pakistani currency of Rs 20 denomination was found among the offerings in the 'hundi' of the famous Lord Ayyappa temple here prompting police to launch a probe.

Police said a single Pakistani Rs 20 note was found when the hundi was opened for counting recently. The note was spotted while the currencies were being passed through the conveyor belt to the counting location.

Police said foreign currency used to be found in the temple hundi, but as it was a Pakistani note "we are looking into it."

Sabarimala temple, situated in Pathanamthitta district dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, attracts millions of devotees from across the country and abroad during the three-month annual pilgrimage season from November-January.

The temple that remains closed for rest of the days is opened for five days for monthly pooja on the first day of every Malayalam calendar month.