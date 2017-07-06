THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stating there was no difference of opinion in the LDF or the Cabinet with respect to the transfer of Devikulam Sub-Collector Sriram Venkitaraman, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said the transfer was only an administrative decision and there was nothing unusual in it.

An officer cannot insist on continuing in the same office for a very long period. The government can transfer any officer at any time. It is not for others to decide on it, he said. His response comes even as the CPI expressed its displeasure over the move.

On CPI Idukki district secretary’s response against the transfer, he said it was his personal opinion.

Chandrasekharan said all IAS officers of the 2013 batch, who were posted as Sub-Collectors, have been transferred and Venkitaraman’s transfer was only part of it.

However, he said the Munnar eviction drive would continue and there would not be any disruption in the drive. “It is the government’s policy to evict all encroachments. It will continue irrespective of whoever assumes charge,” he said.