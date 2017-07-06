KOTTAYAM: A week ago Devikulam Sub-Collector Sriram Venkitaraman had sent a report to the Idukki District Collector recommending steps to hand over around 1,200.75 acres of revenue land in Chinnakkanal and Bison Valley villages to the Forest Department. The Express has accessed the report by Sriram Venkitaraman. The proposal has been initiated under compensatory afforestation scheme.

District Collector G R Gokul confirmed to Express he got such a proposal. “I have received a report regarding compensatory afforestation scheme, but I am yet to verify the details,” he said.

The owners of the land include M M Lambodharan, brother of Power Minister M M Mani, Jimmy Zachariah, son of Zachariah Joseph, who is facing allegations for massive encroachments in Chinnakkanal, Santhosh George Kulangara of Labour India Group, and a few politicians and resort owners.

Legeesh, son of M M Lambodharan (brother of power minister M M Mani), had filed a petition before the Munnar Tribunal, constituted to look into land-related issues in Munnar, claiming ownership of six acres of land at Gap Road. Its decision is pending. Jimmy had sold 12 acres in Seventy Acre Area to a Delhi-based company allegedly using fake documents. Santhosh George Kulangara had surrendered his two buildings in Bison Valley and has been asked to hand over the land.

“In Seventy Acres Area, Jimmy sold the land with two different pattayams (title deeds). During verification, it was found he holds another land in the same pattayam number. A few persons, presumably Jimmy’s benamis, claimed possession over 32 acres of land in the same area, which the government refused,” said a Revenue officer seeking anonymity.

“The report is aimed at protecting nature in Chokramudi, where Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana) blossoms in abundance. He also intended to develop a forest tract, which would possibly bring down elephant menace in Chinnakkanal and Bison Valley,” said the officer.