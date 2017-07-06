KOCHI: The cops have suo motu registered a case against a lawyer and his client for forging an order of the Kerala High Court leading to the eviction of a shop in Palakkad. The move comes after ‘Express’ published a report on June 25 (Oops! Kerala High Court order forged!! Whodunnit?) exposing the forgery of a May 23 order of the High Court.

The cops have suo motu registered a case against a lawyer and his client for forging an order of the Kerala High Court leading to the eviction of a shop in Palakkad.The move comes after Express published a report on June 25 (Oops! Kerala High Court order forged!! Whodunnit?) exposing the forgery of a May 23 order of the High Court.

The Palakkad Revenue Divisional Office informed the High Court the judgment produced by Badarunnisa of Anchumuri in Puthucode and her counsel was forged. Vadakkenchery SHO Bobin Mathew told Express the police had suo motu registered the case against Badarunnisa and advocate Sunitha Begum.

The duo face charges under IPC Section 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of court or of public register), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 r/w 34 (using as genuine a forged one). Vadakkenchery SI is the complainant in the case.

The police said the duo managed to cheat the cops by creating the fake document, based on which the latter closed down the shop of Pune native Tabsum of Puthucode. The forgery was noticed by the single judge of the High Court when Tabsum approached the High Court challenging her eviction. The forged judgment, it was found, spanned two pages while the original was just one page long.

Palakkad Sub-Collector Afsana Perween submitted before the court on June 13, the counsel for Badarunnisa had submitted a copy of the judgment issued on May 23. On its receipt, an acknowledgement was issued to them. “Since we found discrepancy in the judgment the counsel produced and the judgment obtained from court’s official website, the RDO office has sought a report on the differences. Prima facie, it has been found the judgment the counsel produced is a forged one. So, further proceedings based on it have been put on hold. The office is awaiting orders from the court,” Perween said in an affidavit.

A single judge of the High Court considered the case on Wednesday and issued notice to the respondents in the petition.