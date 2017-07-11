Home States Kerala

State neglecting Centre’s projects due to blind rivalry: BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on Monday alleged the Pinarayi Government had turned its back on various development projects of the Centre due to blind political rivalry.

Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan. |File Photo: EPS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on Monday alleged the Pinarayi Government had turned its back on various development projects of the Centre due to blind political rivalry.Kummanam was speaking after inaugurating a dharna organised by the BJP district unit here on Monday. He alleged the government was sabotaging Centre’s Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“While other states have received third or fourth instalments of the Central fund for MNREGS, Kerala has not submitted the details of even the first phase. This is because it used the fund for other purposes and is unable to submit the details,” said Kummanam, demanding the government should apologise to the people for putting a major Centrally-aided project in limbo. He said the people could not pardon the government for the culpable negligence it showed to the Centre’s projects.

“Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran should explain why World Bank-aided projects were put in a quagmire. His statement hurt the sentiments of Americans which was why the World Bank decided to withdraw the funding,” he said. Kummanam said the Centre never exercised bias in allocating funds to the state but the latter always torpedoed Central projects. BJP district president N Hari presided over the inauguration. BJP Central zone president N K Narayanan Namboothiri, K P Suresh and Lijin Lal also spoke.

