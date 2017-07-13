Home States Kerala

Many medal winners get posting under LDF Government

The state government which had promised government jobs to all athletes who won medals for the state at the 35th National Games held in Kerala in 2015 has speeded up the recruitment process.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government which had promised government jobs to all athletes who won medals for the state at the 35th National Games held in Kerala in 2015 has speeded up the recruitment process after the LDF Government came to power. The government first appointed shooter Elizabeth Susan Koshy and swimmer Sajan Prakash, stars of the National Games, as armed police inspectors while athletes Anilda Thomas and Anu R were employed in the Forest Department. 

Last month, the Department and Sports and Youth Affairs had issued appointment orders for 68 medal winners in government services.

These included taekwondo athlete Margrette Maria Reji, cyclists Kezia Varghese and Lidiyamol M Sunny, canoeist Betty Joseph, basketball player Poojamol K S and fencer C A Bhavani Devi.   The government said the paperwork to employ 83 sportspersons, who won silver and bronze medals at the National Games, in public sector companies is in the process. 

