Man dead, two in critical condition, after consuming spurious liquor in Kerala's Kozhikode
Published: 22nd July 2017 01:18 PM | Last Updated: 22nd July 2017 01:18 PM | A+A A-
KOZHIKODE: A man died and two were hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor at AKG colony near Kozhikode today morning.
The dead man has been identified as Balan, 54, of AKG colony in Kunnamagalam, near Kozhikode city. Police said the men consumed the liquor from an illegal supply unit inside the colony in the morning.
The condition of two men, who were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College hospital, was critical. Police and Excise have launched a probe into the incident.