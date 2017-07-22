Threat to faculty member: Case registered

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The local police on Friday registered a case on the complaint from Deepa Nishanth, faculty at the Sree Kerala Varma College(SKVC)here, stating she was being threatened and her objectionable morphed images circulated on the social media.

She had on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister and DGP in this regard. It was her statement supporting the SFI decision to hold an exhibition of M F Husain’s works on the college campus which triggered the backlash.

Deepa told Express it is quite unfortunate attempts are being made to muzzle the public. “I cannot live in perpetual fear and they cannot demoralise me through these actions,” Deepa said.