Malayalam actress assault case: Police question actor Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan

A police team probing the abduction of a popular actress in Kerala in which Dileep has been arrested said on Wednesday they have questioned his actress wife Kavya Madhavan and her mother.

Published: 26th July 2017 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2017 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kavya Madhavan. (Photo | facebook.com/KavyaMadhavan/)

By IANS

Superintendent of Police A.V. George told reporters: "I can confirm that she was questioned yesterday (Tuesday). I cannot provide any more information."

Kavya Madhavan was reportedly questioned for over six hours at the ancestral home of Dileep. Many times she reportedly broke down.

It was on February 17 that the actress was abducted and harassed in a moving vehicle for around two hours.

The police had earlier arrested the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, and his accomplices.

On Monday the Kerala High Court refused to give bail to Dileep. On Tuesday his judicial remand was extended till August 8.

