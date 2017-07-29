Home States Kerala

‘Kummanam was the real target’

Terming the attack on BJP state office by alleged CPM supporters as yet another attempt on the life of Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said the CPM state leadership was b

Published: 29th July 2017 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2017 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming the attack on BJP state office by alleged CPM supporters as yet another attempt on the life of Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said the CPM state leadership was behind the conspiracy.

Ramesh told reporters here the CPM’s Kannur lobby was behind the violence and CCTV footage of the incidents provided incontrovertible evidence regarding the DYFI and SFI leadership’s involvement. He accused CPM of trying to turn the capital into another Kannur. He alleged DYFI and SFI miscreants attacked the BJP office under police protection. “Police had been deployed on security duty in front of the BJP office on Thursday.  It was in the presence of police personnel the attack took place. Ramesh said the BJP leadership had not sought police protection,” he said.

“The incident proved the police had information on possible security threat to the BJP office. Barring a lone civil police officer, the policemen remained mute spectators during the attacks. Cases should be registered against the policemen also,” he said. The CPM should understand  there is a limit to patience, Ramesh said.

