‘A blot on democracy’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: NDA state convener Thushar Vellappally on Saturday termed the attack on BJP state office here by alleged CPM activists a disgrace to democracy. In a release, Thushar called the incident unprecedented. “ The CPM’s act is nothing but fascism. The attempts to eliminate political opponents is a threat to democracy. A sound Opposition is the bedrock of democracy,” he said. Thushar said the CPM is trying to foist the ‘North Korean model’ - the repressive policies of the ‘hermit state’ - while urging the Marxists to withdraw from the move.