Will introduce yoga in schools, says Education Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21, the LDF Government has announced its own plans to promote yoga. The ancient system would be introduced in select schools this year, Education Minister C Raveendranath said on Wednesday.

He made it clear that the thrust would be on the scientific aspects of yoga, and its role in preserving the equilibrium of the body.

“It will be introduced in select schools first, and then extended to others as well,” the minister said, inaugurating a reception given to a 16-member team representing the state at the National Yoga Olympiad organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in New Delhi from June 18 to 20.

“Nature exists through balance. Likewise, yoga is practised to maintain the equilibrium of the body. It is pure science. If you don’t understand that, it is easy to be misled to other levels,” he said.

Kerala has been a model for the entire nation in matters related to education. Likewise, the state should emerge as a model in yoga also, the minister said. Kerala State Sports Council president T P Dasan said the council would support the government’s plans to introduce and promote yoga in schools.

The Kerala State Yoga Association said it was promoting yoga as a ‘secular’ exercise. “We should be able to promote yoga and expand it through the idea of sports yoga,” association president B Balachandran said.