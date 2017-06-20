Vigilance probe ordered against Jacob Thomas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vigilance and Anti-corruption bureau on Monday ordered a primary examination into a complaint against DGP Jacob Thomas. The complaint stated Jacob Thomas had purchased 100 acres of land at Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu in the name of a Kochi-based private company in which he was reportedly the director in 2001.



It has also been alleged that Jacob Thomas had not divulged the details of this purchase to the government as required by norms applicable to All-India Service officials.



It has been pointed out that the complainant Sathyan Naravoor had made similar complaints against Jacob Thomas also in the past.



However, the instruction given to the Sub-Inspector, Special Investigation (unit 2) at the Vigilance Directorate is to conduct a primary probe to find out whether there was any merit in the complaint.