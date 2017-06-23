KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to amend the Kerala Service Rules (KSR) to restrict government employees from availing long leave to take up employment abroad.

When a person avails long leave to go abroad for employment, he will have to be paid pension till his death, for no service rendered to society. The government will have to consider the issue very seriously, and bring in necessary amendments to the service rules, the court said. The order was issued on a petition filed by Abdul Latheef, a teacher working in a college at Areacode seeking to quash the Vigilance case against him. The petitioner had availed long leave and worked abroad for 20 years. He came back and rejoined service on the eve of retirement. “This is of course a serious matter, which the government will have to look into. Despite directions from the court, no government has so far taken steps to amend the rules to restrict availing long leave to take up employment abroad,” the court said.