THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran said criminals have no place in the BJP. Reacting to the arrest of Rajesh Erachery, a local level leader of the BJP, in connection with counterfeiting currency, she said he was not personally known to her.

When pointed out his photo had figured in the flexboards placed as part of a campaign rally led by her, she said Rajesh was a local worker and no one could have anticipated him to commit such crime.

“I want to make it clear. The BJP has never protected criminals. And there will be no place for criminals in our party. If anyone is found to be engaged in criminal activity he will not take our party flag again,” she said.

Referring to the CPM supporters posting trolls on the arrested youth’s picture featured along with BJP leaders, she said the BJP was not like the CPM.

“We have never garlanded and accorded receptions to the accused in murder cases like the CPM. We never extradited the judges who delivered verdicts against our party workers,” Sobha said. Nobody would doubt the BJP’s ideological conviction and stand against criminals, she said.