KOZHIKODE: A man was found dead with a bullet wound to the head on the verandah of a shop at Poilanchal near Thottilpalam on Thursday. The deceased is Madathinal Binoy, 39, a native of Poilanchal. The police said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. The incident came to light at 6 am when a milkman found the body lying in a pool of blood on the verandah of the shop, 1.5 km away from the victim’s house.

Binoy

Thottilpalam Sub-Inspector K Prabhakaran said the exact cause of death and the circumstances that led to it can only be ascertained after a detailed probe. “A country-made pistol was found lying beside the body. A clear image will emerge only after getting an autopsy report,” he said.

“He had suffered serious injuries after falling from a tree last week. Neighbours and relatives said he was depressed after the accident and this may have prompted him to take the extreme step,” the officer said.

The victim, a bachelor, was staying along with his aged father. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. After inquest, the body has been shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College mortuary for postmortem.