Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister K K Shylaja, CM’s special private secretary M V Jayarajan and LDF convener Vaikom Viswan remain attentive as Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala reads out a few points at the all-party meet on fever outbreak at the Secretariat on Friday | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of fever deaths crossing the 100 mark, the government has directed the local bodies to convene all-party meets to contain the outbreak. The all-party meet convened here on Friday also decided to ensure wider community participation to check the outbreak.

“The local bodies should convene all-party meets before June 27,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the all-party meet. All leaders were united on the need to contain the fever outbreak, Pinarayi said. The meet extended full support to the efforts of the government in this regard.



He also said public involvement was needed to control the spread of diseases. Everyone should join hands to ensure the success of the cleaning drive scheduled to be held on June 27, 28 and 29, Pinarayi said.

The Health Department would ensure doctors are available at the hospitals throughout the day. The service of doctors of private hospitals and those who have retired from service would be utilised to tide over the situation, said Pinarayi Vijayan.



Underlining the need to involve the private sector to contain the outbreak, he urged the private hospitals not to send back patients citing lack of space. “Though most of the private hospitals have limited space, they should make temporary arrangements to treat fever patients,” he said. If needed, more wards would be opened in government hospitals, he said. Pinarayi said almost all the leaders who attended the meet said a centralised system was needed for safe disposal of garbage. The government also had the same opinion, he said.



Vijayan said there won’t be any shortage of funds for the local bodies for the disease prevention drive. “The local bodies can use their own resources and the government would refund the amount,” he said.

The local bodies can recruit one doctor and a paramedical staffer at Primary Health Centres and two doctors and two paramedics at Community Health Centres.

He said ayurveda and homeopathy doctors will be roped in for prevention of the fever. Health Minister K K Shylaja, LSGD Minister K T Jaleel, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, LDF convener Vaikom Viswan, KPCC president M M Hassan, BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekhran and leaders of various political parties were present.