ALAPPUZHA: The body of a priest from Kerala who had been missing since June 20 was found on a beach near his residence in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Relatives here said they got information from Fr. Martin Xavier's neighbours that he had died in an accident that happened during his morning walk.

Fr. Martin hailed from Pulinkunnu in Kuttanad and was pursuing his PhD while serving as the vicar of St Francis Xavier's Church in Edinburgh. He received his priesthood on December 30, 2013 and was the vicar of Chethipuzha Church near Changanassery in Kottayam district and went to Scotland on July 15, 2016.

A relative of the priest in Alappuzha said churchgoers of St Francis Xavier's Church in Edinburgh noticed that Fr Martin had not come to conduct morning mass on Tuesday and went to his residence to check. He was missing. The door to his room was ajar. His body was found on a beach near the neighbourhood.

Church authorities informed the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI) Ashram at Pulinkunnu and they informed the priests relatives in Alappuzha.

The priest's relatives are in touch with the Indian embassy for more details.