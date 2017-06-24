Probe ordered into ‘harassed’ farmer’s death
Published: 24th June 2017

Vigilance Director Loknath Behera has ordered a probe into the suicide of a farmer at the village office at Chembanoda in Kozhikode district. The probe has been ordered to check whether there are lapses on the part of the officials of village office. Earlier in the day, Behera ordered all the units in the state to conduct surprise raids on village offices.