THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Viral fever continued to claim more victims in the state with three more fever-related deaths - two from Thiruvananthapuram and one from Malappuram - being reported on Saturday. A total of 23,415 people were admitted to hospitals across the state due to suspected fever. They include 157 confirmed cases of dengue, five cases of rat fever and seven H1N1 cases.



According to an official press note, 673 suspected cases of dengue were reported from the state. While 3,348 people sought treatment for fever in Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram registered 3,319 such cases.

On Friday, 70 dengue cases were confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram district.

CM seeks support in effort to contain fever

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the heads of educational institutions and private hospitals seeking support for government’s attempts to contain fever outbreak. Hospitals should make temporary arrangements for in-patient treatment.

The CM sought support from the hospitals for cleaning activities. The government has initiated intensive cleaning drive considering the need to avoid conditions leading to fever outbreak, the CM said. In his letter to headmasters, Pinarayi urged various schools to ensure participation of all students especially those from NSS, NCC and SPC in the cleaning drive.