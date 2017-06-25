Chennithala writes to Sushma Swaraj
By Express News Service | Published: 25th June 2017 01:19 AM |
Last Updated: 25th June 2017 07:28 AM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent an e-mail to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging her to take immediate steps to bring the mortal remains of Fr Martin Xavier Vazhachira, a CMI priest hailing from Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the seashore of Scotland. He also sought a comprehensive probe into the death.