THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sent an e-mail to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging her to take immediate steps to bring the mortal remains of Fr Martin Xavier Vazhachira, a CMI priest hailing from Kuttanad in Alappuzha district, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the seashore of Scotland. He also sought a comprehensive probe into the death.