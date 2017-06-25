KOCHI: The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) has inked a Letter of Intent with Cornell University, one of the top Universities in the United States, as part of the ‘BIO 2017’ event at San Diego.



The Letter of Intent was signed by KSIDC managing director M Beena in the presence of Y S Chowdary, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Government of India, and KSIDC chairman Christy Fernandez.

Cornell University Director of International Programs W Ronnie Coffman was also present.

The pact will enable KSIDC to source expertise from the university in the agriculture, food, biomedical, veterinary and industrial biotechnology segments for the projects expected to come up in the Life Sciences Park.



Besides, the KSIDC hopes to identify resourceful investors, particularly NRIs, for taking up ventures in the Life Sciences sector in Kerala. Meetings have been scheduled with several such investors visiting the event. The KSIDC is representing Government of Kerala in the three-day event at the San Diego Convention Centre.