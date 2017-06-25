THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The next time you discard a pen, imagine it sprouting into a plant that attracts butterflies or gives you pesticide-free vegetables? Well, that’s the idea floated by the Tourism Department for visitors to Athirappilly in Thrissur under the ‘Mazhayatra’ monsoon tourism package. Each visitor to the Athirappilly-Sholayar-Vazhachal package tour is now being given the special pen as part of a free welcome kit.

The pen is made of bio-degradable material such as hard paper and metallic refill. The cap and the body of the pen are filled with seeds of rare plants sourced from the Thumboormuzhi garden. Also included are seeds of vegetables such as peas, ladies finger and amaranthus which have been sourced from organic gardens. The idea of providing the bio-degradable seed-filled pens was floated by Manesh Sebastian of the Athirappilly Destination Management Council (ADMC).



“Imagine the number of plastic ball point pens that we may have discarded since childhood and the harm it may have caused to the environment. For a visitor to a bio-diverse destination like Athirappilly, there is no better souvenir than this,” says Manesh. After the pen is discarded in the open, it disintegrates within days and the ongoing monsoon helps the seeds germinate faster, he says.

The seeds are of plants that are known to attract a variety of butterflies including striped tiger, blue tiger and common crow. The ongoing ‘Mazhayatra’ monsoon tourism package attracts close to 85 visitors daily and will be on for the next three months. By the end of the monsoon season, the t ourism officials believe over 7,500 pens would be distributed among visitors.



“We are also planning to rope in Kudumbashree workers in the area for mass-production of the pens and other eco-friendly items to be distributed among tourists,” says Manesh. The eco-friendly push comes at a time when the Education Department is engaged in efforts to discourage the use of plastic ball point pens in schools and replace them with ink pens. The Athirappilly model is worth emulating, says Manesh.

‘Mazhayatra’ pens

Each visitor to the Athirappilly-Sholayar-Vazhachal package tour is given the special pen as part of a free welcome kit.

The pen is made of bio-degradable material. The cap and the body of the pen are filled with seeds of rare plants.