THRISSUR: After weeks of lying dormant, the case of sexual assault on a leading Malayalam film star back in February has come back into the news with the actress hitting out at unnamed peers in the film industry for imputing that she used to be friends with her alleged main assailant.

The actress, who was abducted and sexually assaulted allegedly by her driver Pulsar Suni and his cohorts in Kochi on February 17, issued a statement to the media Tuesday, warning that she would take legal action against anyone who questions her character.

"An actor's statement has come to my notice that I was friends with the main accused Pulsar Suni, and that one should be extremely careful while choosing friends," she said in the statement.

Such statements have "no basis and it have pained me".

It was actor Dileep, in an interview with a TV channel, who has said Pulsar Suni was friends with the actress, and topped it with the advice that she should have been careful while befriending him.

The actress said this was the first time she was making a statement to the media since the assault on February 17, as she had been following the advice of senior police officers not to go public lest it affect the investigation of the case. The statement said she was forced to issue a statement now after the media have been publishing various speculations.

"If such baseless things are said about me, I would not hesitate to approach the court," she said.

The actress said like everyone, she wants the culprits to be brought before the law. The truth should be revealed, she added.

Discounting rumours that the case has been ‘settled’, the actress’ statement said, "But the sudden developments show that the case is very much alive, and I fully trust the police to complete the investigation."

The film star said she has divulged only the truth to the police without any intention to punish anyone. "Whenever the police summoned me, I went to them leaving all the important work to cooperate with the case," she said.

The star said she has been tracking the case in the media, and revealed that she has no evidence to either prove or disprove the guilt of people whose names are in circulation in the media and social media.