THRISSUR : The case of seizing counterfeit notes and currency printing machines - involving BJP youth wing workers in Kodungallur - is likely to be handed over to the Crime Branch (CB) for further investigation.In the raids conducted as part of Operation Kubera in Thrissur, the team led by Mathilakom S I Manu V Nair stumbled upon the fake currency notes and machines from the house of BJP youth wing workers Rakesh and Rajeev.

The police found Rs 1.3 lakh worth of counterfeit currency of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 50 and Rs 20 denominations printed at their house. They also seized stamp papers, promissory notes, cheques and copies of title deeds from them. The police had arrested Rakesh from the house.He was remanded after being produced before the Kodungallur Magistrate Court. Rajeev, who was on the run, was also nabbed on Sunday night from a friend’s house at Mannuthy.



The case is being investigated by the District Crime Records Bureau DySP Saji N Paul, also in-charge of Irinjalakuda. Considering more number of people involved in the case, it is reportedly planned to be handed over to the Crime Branch.



“The investigating team has done a good job so far,” N Vijayakumar, District Police Chief said. “Shifting of the case has come to his knowledge and it may be handed over. However, he has received no orders in this regard so far.”