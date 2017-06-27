KOCHI: With T P Senkumar retiring as state police chief on Friday, focus is back on his selection to the post of Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) member. The state government had taken all steps to ensure his entry to KAT won’t be a smooth affair. Though the selection panel recommended his name, the government was not happy and had come up with a dissent note.

Citing only three names were recommended for filling vacancies of two members, the government wanted to expand the panel. According to reports, when the government finally decided to forward his name to the Centre, it decided to send a note along with it expressing dissent. Meanwhile sources said there’s legal advice that with Senkumar appointed as state police chief, he should be deemed unavailable and the person ranked just below him could be appointed.

According to them it’s not legally permissible to defer the appointment to KAT and appointments against the notified vacancies should be done from among the three candidates recommended by the selection committee. However senior officers rejected the argument. “While applying to KAT, one does not have to quit. Only after the final selection, he needs to quit. Also there are no conditions one cannot apply while in service. The appointment becomes final only with the President’s approval. Hence such a legal advice will not stand,” they said.