THRISSUR: A multitude of people gathered at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi hall on Monday and bid emotional adieu to film director K R Mohanan, whose mortal remains were kept at the hall.

The 69-year-old filmmaker passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment for stomach ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.



Among those who paid their respects to Mohanan were Industries Minister A C Moideen - who represented the government - Abdul Khader and K Rajan MLAs, District Collector A Kowsigan, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan, Film Academy chairman Kamal, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president Vaisakhan, former minister M A Baby, CPM district secretary K Radhakrishnan, Deputy Mayor Varghese Kandamkulathi, film directors Priyanandan, P T Kunju Muhammed and Sajeevan Anthikode, poet C Ravunni, actor Irshad, writer Madampu Kunjukuttan and others.Mohanan’s body was taken to his native house at Chavakkad for cremation. The body was cremated at 4 pm.



A former chairman of the Chalachitra Academy, Mohanan had been a recipient of state and national film awards for his work. Ashwathama (1978), Purushartham (1987) and Swaroopam (1992) are counted among his noted works. He also directed several documentaries and short films. A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, Mohanan was at the forefront of the Malayalam Parallel Cinema movement.