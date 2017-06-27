KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society(NSS) on Monday presented its annual budget which envisages an income and expenditure of `102.75 crore. The budget for the 2017-18 financial year was presented by general secretary G Sukumaran Nair at the delegates’ assembly hall at NSS headquarters in Perunna.

The budget expects an income of `10.45 crore from the capital sector and `92.30 crore from the revenue sector.

It envisages an expenditure of `22.25 crore for capital sector and `80.50 crore for the revenue sector. The major income will be from its hospitals, which will be `32.35 crore, followed by general administration sector with `22.31 crore. In expenditure, health tops the priority list with an allocation of `30.08 crore and school and college sector have been earmarked `22.53 crore and `20 crore, respectively

Proposals adopted

The budgetary proposals were unanimously passed by the meeting presided by NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair.

Third back-to-back term

The meeting also elected G Sukumaran Nair as general secretary for the third straight term. M Sasikumar was elected as treasurer. Besides, nine new members were elected to the NSS director board.

Resolutions

The delegates’ meet unanimously adopted a resolution urging the state government to end its alleged irresponsible approach towards the aided school sector and make way for the smooth functioning of aided schools. In another resolution, the NSS urged the Centre to implement the recommendations submitted by S R Sinho Commission for welfare of the economically backward among forward communities.