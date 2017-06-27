THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major move aimed at wiping out corrupt practices in the Revenue Department, the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau has decided to prepare a comprehensive list of corrupt officers. It will have the names of officers who are accused in corruption cases.



A decision in this regard was taken by Vigilance Director Loknath Behera in the wake of the suicide of a farmer after he was denied a mutation certificate at Chembanoda village office in Kozhikode district.

Behera has given directives to all SPs in the respective Vigilance units in this regard. Recently, the Vigilance had unearthed widespread irregularities in 40 village offices in the state. Moreover, it had received numerous complaints against the employees of Revenue offices after the incident.



The Vigilance will identify the officers who were arrested for accepting bribe, those involved in disproportionate assets cases and other allegations.

The officers in the list will come under the strict surveillance of the Vigilance. It will monitor the delay in disposing of files.



According to Behera, the process will be replicated in other departments as well. So far, the officers working in 20 departments have come under Vigilance scanner. The working of the new system will be coordinated by the intelligence units. A study had found the Revenue Department came second in terms of corruption. Earlier, Behera had ordered to conduct surprise raids on all offices under the Revenue Department.

