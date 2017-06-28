KOZHIKODE: Sileesh Thomas, the village assistant charged with abetting the suicide of farmer Joy at Chembanoda, surrendered on Monday at around 11.30 pm. He came to the Perambra Circle Office with his relatives.

Perambra Judicial Chief Magistrate (First) has remanded Sileesh to police custody and he is being interrogated. However, Sileesh has denied the allegations against him, CI Sunil Kumar KP said. “We are collecting evidence against him including the suicide note Joy had distributed in the village office before he committed suicide,” the CI said.

“The statements of Joy’s wife Moly and his relatives are against him. A complaint against Sileesh alleging he had sought bribe from Joy also exists.” The CI also said the police will question Joy’s brother Jimmy. The suicide note had alleged the village office did not accept the land tax from Joy due to the nexus between Jimmy and Sileesh. Joy committed suicide on the night of June 21 at the Chembanoda village office.