THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hitting hard against the alleged lapses and callousness of the government in addressing the fever and deaths in the state, Opposition leader and UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala has demanded the resignation of Health Minister K K Shylaja for the total ineptitude in handling the issue. He also asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to entrust the Health portfolio with someone else whom he likes and finds efficient.

Chennithala also said the government should constitute an expert team to find the reasons for the high incidence of fever and deaths. “It is confirmed the absence of pre-monsoon cleanliness drive and waste management has aggravated it. We’re in the dark on whether there are any genetic variations in the virus-carrier mosquitoes. The state should request the Centre to send an expert team immediately,” he said.

Chennithala said the government is not attaching any importance to the lives of people. “Water-borne diseases are spreading fast with the onset of heavy rain. Even the decisions taken at the all-party meet convened by the Chief Minister have not been complied with. The Health Minister has no right to continue in power for even a minute. She should resign,” he said.

The Opposition was keen to not mix politics in the fever issue. “The UDF had tried to sensitise the government on the gravity of the issue in all possible ways. Notice for adjournment motions was given twice in the last Assembly session,” said Chennithala.