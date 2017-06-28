KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to produce the report of the quick verification (QV) conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) into the case against ADGP Tomin J Thachankary for effecting an illegal appointment in the Motor Vehicles Department.

A Single Judge issued the order on the petition filed by S Sreehari, the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI) in the Regional Transport Office, Thrissur, seeking to quash the Vigilance inquiry against him. The court also asked the VACB to file a statement in two weeks.

Sreehari was appointed AMVI by Thachankary, then Transport Commissioner. Raveendran, an Ernakulam native, filed a complaint before the Vigilance Special Court alleging corruption in the appointment. He said Sreehari was a ministerial staffer in the Transport Commissioner’s office and lacked the required qualification for the AMVI post.

The complainant alleged Sreehari was appointed on the basis of a fake degree certificate obtained while he was working in the department. The complainant also alleged Thachankary abused his power in appointing Sreehari.