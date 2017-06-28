Police have taken Pulsar Suni(Centre) to the police club in Aluva.

KOCHI: Following the recovery of a mobile phone and SIM card reportedly used in jail by Sunil Kumar aka Pulsar Suni, the key accused in the actor assault case, the Kakkanad District Jail authorities have launched an inquiry to ascertain the route through which the phone was taken inside and whether Suni actually used it inside the prison.

Preliminary inquiry suggest Vishnu, Suni’s fellow inmate, brought the phone inside the prison complex. However, officers suspect the involvement of a third person.

“We suspect the phone was handed over to Suni by those who came to meet him at the interview room where there are no metal detectors,” the officers said.

“The entire prison complex has just a single metal detector, installed at its main entrance,” they said.

The final inquiry report will also stress the need to install a metal detector at the door leading to the interview room for preventing outsiders from handing over electronic gadgets to prison inmates.

Forty-eight CCTV cameras track the movement of inmates, visitors and officers at the jail’s corridors and entrance. Police recovered the phone which Suni allegedly used to call Appunni, manager of actor Dileep, following the arrests of Edappally native Vishnu and Pathanamthitta native Sanal Kumar.

SIT yet to decide on quizzing Dileep, Nadirshah

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case is yet to take a call on questioning Dileep and actor-cum-director Nadirshah, in the wake of the recent developments. The investigators will approach the court seeking the custody of Vishnu and Sanal Kumar for further questioning.

They are currently remanded in judicial custody at the Aluva and Kakkanad sub-jails, respectively. Dileep and Nadirshah had filed a complaint with the DGP on April 20 alleging blackmail by persons claiming to act on behalf of Pulsar Suni.

They said one ‘Vishnu’ telephoned Nadirshah and Appunni and sought Rs 1.5 crore for not revealing Dileeps role.