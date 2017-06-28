THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If things progress as expected, the state may soon have a helicopter service, operating primarily for disaster management, besides medical and tourism purposes. A proposal in this regard by an aviation firm, which is currently operating helicopter service for the Telangana Government, is currently pending before the state government.

In its proposal, Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd suggested one exclusive helicopter for the government for disaster management, on-shore and off-shore patrolling in addition to medical evacuation. As per the proposal, one twin engine/medium helicopter will be kept in Thiruvananthapuram or Kochi for the purpose.

In addition to medical evacuation and coastal patrolling, it can be used for similar requirements by various departments, including the Police, Irrigation and Forest.

Further, the helicopter will be beneficial in giving early warning to fishermen during adverse weather conditions, besides giving them necessary life-support during emergency. The firm has proposed to operate heli tourism services like heli taxi, regional connectivity and emergency medical services. In another major proposal, the company has suggested operating seaplane service connecting waterways across the state.

“We have submitted a detailed proposal in this regard before the state government listing out the projects, including operating helicopter service and seaplane service, in the state. The Chief Minister has agreed to look into the same,” said Gp Capt K N G Nair, CMD of Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd.

In a recent meeting organised by the CPM district committee in connection with the first anniversary of the LDF Government, Nair had elaborated on the project before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He has promised to look into the same. The firm currently operates a 15-seater Bell 412 helicopter in Hyderabad for the government. Earlier, the company had operated helicopter service for the Nagaland Government.

Hopes fly high

The proposal was submitted by Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd, which is currently operating helicopter service for the Telangana Government

The aviation firm had elaborated on the project before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He has promised to look into the same

The company has proposed to operate heli tourism services like heli taxi, regional connectivity and emergency medical services

The company has suggested operating seaplane service connecting waterways across the state