KOCHI: The four accused in the Hakeem murder case will undergo the brain mapping test at Bengaluru on Thursday. The CBI will conduct the test on the accused at Axxonet, Bengaluru.



An officer in the Ernakulam Sub Jail said the accused Abdul Hakeem, K P Abdul Nasar, Ismail and Muhammad Rafeekh - all from Payyanur, Kannur - will be taken to Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“The test will be done for three days. The accused will return on Sunday,” the officer said.



Experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chennai, will conduct the test. CBI officers said the CFSL has given time from Thursday 10 am to Saturday 6 pm for the test. Based on its result, a decision on conducting narco-analysis test of the accused will be taken.



“The test results will provide more evidence and help in revealing the involvement of others in the murder. The conspiracy angle can be revealed. The person who murdered Hakeem is yet to be identified,” a CBI officer said. The CBI had earlier conducted polygraph on the accused at Ernakulam General Hospital.



The charred body of Hakeem, an employee of Kotti Juma Masjid in Payyanur, was found near the Kotti madrasa on February 10, 2014.



Following a High Court order, CBI took over the probe last year and arrested the four accused on April 5 this year. The CBI found the accused allegedly murdered Hakeem after he threatened to expose corruption in the construction of the madrasa building. Some of the accused were committee members of the mosque.