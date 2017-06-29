KOCHI: With only a few days left for commencement of online counselling for medical admission in the state, the admission process is all set to hit a deadlock. While a section of Self Financing Medical College (SFMC) managements have rejected the fee structure proposed by the government-appointed regulatory committee, the students unions and Opposition parties have come out against the hike alleging it will be difficult for students belonging to BPL category to afford it. Thought the government-college management tussle is not new for Kerala’s education sector, the tussle is likely to delay the admission procedure.



The regulatory committee has proposed a unified fee structure of `5.5 lakh per annum for 85 per cent of the seats in all self-financing medical colleges, and `20 lakh per annum for the remaining 15 per cent seats allocated for non-resident Indian (NRI) students. But, colleges under the Kerala Private Medical College Managements Association (KPMCMA) are demanding `15 lakh per annum for 85 per cent seats and `20 lakh annually for the NRI quota. “We cannot accept the government-fixed fee structure. The colleges under KPMCMA have already approached the Kerala High Court challenging the fee structure,” said Fazal Gafoor, an office-bearer of the association.



“The fee structure is lower than that of the previous year. The turnover of each college should be considered while fixing the fees. The concept of a uniform fee for private sector medical colleges is not practical. The average fees in colleges under the KPMCMA was `6.5 lakh last year,” he said.

Meanwhile, with NEET being the only source to select students for MBBS course, the Kerala Christian Professional College Managements Federation (KCPCMF), is expecting a hassle-free admission process this year. The federation has made it clear the students admitted to colleges under the federation need to pay only the government fees and admission will be based on NEET rank list.



“The management will not intervene in the admission process which will be controlled by the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE),” said federation spokesperson George Paul.

The colleges under the federation include Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur, Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolenchery and Pushpagiri Medical College, Tiruvalla.



The church-run engineering colleges are also members of the federation.

George Paul said the government should initiate action to clear the admission of other state students to medical colleges in the state. “Kerala has closed the doors to other state students citing language barrier, while students from Kerala are flowing to other states,” said Paul.

KSU move to disrupt admission process

Kochi: The KSU on Wednesday threatened to disrupt medical admission proceedings in self-financing colleges if the new fee structure was implemented. State president K M Abhijith said the students’ union has started protest against the revised fee structure at self-financing colleges in the state. As part of the protest, KSU will take out a march to the official residence of Health Minister K K Shylaja in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. KSU activists will show black flags to Shylaja at all the functions she is attending and also boycott the events.