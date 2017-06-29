KOCHI: Actor Dileep, along with his friend and filmmaker Nadirshah, appeared before the investigators on Wednesday to provide evidence on a blackmail complaint lodged by the actor.



He alleged he was blackmailed by a person who demanded Rs1.5 crores to avoid being named in the sexual assault case of a prominent actress.



The marathon questioning continued late into the night. They reached the Aluva Police Club at 12.30 pm where they gave their statements before a team led by ADGP B Sandhya. The investigators collected detailed statements from them separately. As the proceedings took several hours, they were provided food.

Meanwhile, there were reports the police officers were not satisfied with the replies of the actor on a few questions.

“Don’t feel bad. I don’t want to stand before a media trial,” Dileep told reporters at his residence before proceeding to the Police Club. “Whatever I have to say, I will tell the police and the court.”

Man approaches DGP seeking action against Dileep

T’Puram: Activist Payichira Navas lodged a complaint with State Police Chief T P Senkumar alleging Dileep had committed a criminal offence by humiliating the actress who was sexually assaulted. The complaint said the police should register a FIR against Dileep as his offence can attract two years of imprisonment and penalty or both. The complaint was filed after Dileep made a remark against the actress in a television program. Dileep had said the actress and Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the abuse case, were friends.