KOCHI: In a movie-inspired style of seeking vengeance, a software professional asked to explain his ‘poor performance’ by his previous company hacked into the latter’s two under-construction websites earlier this year. He was arrested on Wednesday.



The hacking cost Unity Bees, located in Infopark, Kakkanad, `23 lakh, said the police. Unity Bees is in the business of creating websites for foreign IT firms on contract. The accused, Nirmal Vyas, 34, of ‘Nirmalyam’, Thaikkattukara, Aluva, allegedly hacked into the two websites on March 2.



The cops said Nirmal had been a project manager in Unity Bees but was keeping away from the job for a while after the company sought an explanation for his poor performance. “He got a job with another IT company in Infopark, Koratty. He used the computer allotted to him there to hack into the websites using the username and password of Unity Bees,” said the police.

A probe team led by Infopark CI P K Radhamani, with the assistance of Kochi City Cyber Cell, found the websites were hacked from a computer in Infopark, Koratty.