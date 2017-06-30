THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Exposing fissures within the CPI, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan on Thursday said it is for him to decide whether he would participate in the July 1 meeting convened on the directive of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss land encroachment in Munnar.



On the sidelines of the function, Chandrasekharan chose to distance himself from the statement of party secretary Kanam Rajendran that he was unaware of such a meeting. “What Kanam stated was the party secretary’s stand. I will decide whether I need to attend the meeting or not,” he said.



“Let’s see on July 1,” Chandrasekharan said when repeatedly asked whether he would attend the meeting. Later Kanam chose to play down the matter saying there is nothing ambiguous in the minister’s statement. There is no difference of opinion within the party on the matter, he said.